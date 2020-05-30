Tension at Jharsugda's DHH over stillbirths

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Two couples have accused the health staff of District Headquarters Hospital at Jharsuguda of medical negligence leading to stillbirths. Rati Badarti and Tapaswini Tandia, both belonging to Renkuli village, were admitted to the DHH on Wednesday for delivery.

Rati went into labour on Thursday but she allegedly did not get medical help for 24 hours. Doctors operated on her on Friday morning and she delivered a stillborn baby.

Her husband Ujjawal Badarti and ASHA worker who accompanied Rati to the hospital alleged that the foetal death was due to negligence by health staff. They staged a dharna outside the CDMO office demanding action against the erring officials. Similarly, Tapaswini gave birth to a stillborn on Thursday.

Her husband Durlav Tandia alleged that for nearly 24 hours, no doctors or nurses attended Tapaswini. When her pain increased, a doctor conducted a C-section but Tapaswini delivered a stillborn. CDMO Jagdish Chandra Barik said an inquiry has been initiated into the allegations and stringent action would be taken against anyone found guilty of medical negligence.