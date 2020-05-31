96 new positive cases identified in Odisha, state COVID-19 tally reaches 1,819 

Of the 96 fresh cases, 10 each have been detected in Kendrapara and Gajapati, nine in Khurda, seven each in Bhadrak, Balangir and Sundargarh, six each in Ganjam, Jajpur, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur, five in Kalahandi, four each in Balasore, Nuapada and Deogarh, two in Dhenkanal and one each in Puri, Nayagarh and Keonjhar.