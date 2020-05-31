96 new positive cases identified in Odisha, state COVID-19 tally reaches 1,819 

BHUBANESWAR: In another major spike, 96 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from the State in the last 24 hours raising the total number of cases to 1,819. The new cases have been spread across 18 districts.
The number of positive cases recorded is the fourth biggest on a single day after 103 on May 24, 102 on May 18 and 101 on May 12. With this, the rate of positivity soared to 1.23 pc from 0.5 pc a fortnight back.
Of the 96 fresh cases, 10 each have been detected in Kendrapara and Gajapati, nine in Khurda, seven each in Bhadrak, Balangir and Sundargarh, six each in Ganjam, Jajpur, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur, five in Kalahandi, four each in Balasore, Nuapada and Deogarh, two in Dhenkanal and one each in Puri, Nayagarh and Keonjhar.
Rajasthan is the new state from which the flow of migrants to the State has fuelled COVID cases here. Earlier migrants had returned to the State from West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
In Cuttack, two international returnees - Abudhabi and Dubai - have tested positive besides returnees from Maharashtra. The cases from Ganjam are returnees from Surat and the affected persons in Gajapati, Balangir, Sundargarh, Nuapada and Dhenkanal had recently returned from Maharashtra.
Among the 10 cases in Kendrapara, eight are returnees from Gujarat and one each from Maharashtra and Rajasthan. More than 90 pc cases recorded in the State are imported.
The State on Saturday reported recovery of 73 patients. Highest 28 patients recovered from Boudh making it a district with no active case as all 33 affected persons have recovered.
Similarly, 11 in Puri, 10 in Kendrapara, nine in Cuttack, seven in Khurda, two each in Malkangiri and Angul and one each in Ganjam, Balasore, Jajpur and Kandhamal have recovered. After the recoveries, the number of active cases stands at 760.
Anomaly in the number of positive cases shared by some districts and the Health department led to confusion with experts raising alarm on the attempt to suppress the cases.
While Nuapada district administration had tweeted about 12 cases and Sundargarh 15 cases, in the list released by the Health Department, the number of cases were four and seven respectively.
“The number of cases released by the department is final. I have asked the districts not to share case details in social media and create confusion,” Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra said.