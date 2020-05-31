STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Eight hurt as bus carrying migrants from Kerala to Bengal hit by truck in Odisha

The accident took place a day after another bus from Kerala carrying migrants to West Bengal overturned near here on Saturday, leaving seven persons injured.

Published: 31st May 2020 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

For representational purposes

By PTI

BALASORE: At least eight persons were injured when a bus carrying West Bengal-bound migrants, who were stranded in Kerala due to the lockdown, was hit by a truck in Odisha's Balasore district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place a day after another bus from Kerala carrying migrants to West Bengal overturned near here on Saturday, leaving seven persons injured.

The fresh mishap occurred when the truck rammed into the rear of the bus, carrying 30 passengers from Kerala's Ernakulam to West Bengal's Murshidabad, on the National Highway 60 at Basta, about 30 km from here, a police officer said.

At least eight persons were injured after the truck dashed against the bus in an apparent bid to overtake it, Inspector In-charge of Basta police station, Manas Kumar Deo, said.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, he said.

The unhurt passengers have been kept in a temporary camp and provided with food, water and other necessities, the officer said.

The passengers, who were engaged in various establishments in Kerala, were returning to their homes in different places in West Bengal after remaining stranded in the southern state due to the lockdown, he said.

The authorities concerned in West Bengal have been informed about the accident and arrangements are being made to send the migrants to their destinations in another bus, the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Bus accident Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown 4.0 Lockdown 5.0
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp