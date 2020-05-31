Evaluation centres as quarantine to delay class 12 valuation further in Odisha

Sudarsan Maharana By

BHUBANESWAR: With many evaluation centres being used as quarantine facilities in the State, offline evaluation of Plus II - examination for subjects which had already been conducted - is likely to be delayed by a week. While evaluation is expected to start in full-fledged manner by June 8, examination of remaining papers will be held from July 1. The evaluation in 36 online centres will commence from June 1 in a phased manner, sources said. Though the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) had earlier announced to start both online and offline evaluation from June 1, officials said initially the evaluation will be carried out in online centres only.

“Since most evaluation centres have been taken over by the district administrations for use as quarantine facilities, it will take at least one week to vacate and disinfect them prior before evaluation can begin,” an official from CHSE said. The CHSE had asked Collectors to shift quarantine facilities from the evaluation centres to nearby vacant educational institutions by May 30 but work is yet to be complete in many parts of the State.

The Council has also asked municipalities, NACs and CDMOs to provide thermal scanner to the valuation centres for screening of teachers to be engaged in the exercise prior to their entry into the centres. Council sources said the number of offline centres, which was 58 last year, has also not been finalised for the current year.

“To maintain social distancing, we have decided to increase the number of valuation centres this time though,” he said. With around 3,000 teachers to be engaged in online centres, evaluation will be carried out in two shifts from 7 am to 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm to 6.30 pm every day with adequate social distancing measures in place.