Job creation an uphill task in Mayurbhanj  

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Providing jobs to lakhs of skilled and unskilled labourers, including the ones who have returned from other states, under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), is proving to be an uphill task for the district administration. Around 5,81,169 daily wage workers have been given job cards in the district. However, there are 6,06,671 others who are yet to be covered under the scheme.

The highest number of job card holders (29,886) are from Kaptipada block. While people working under MGNREGS get `210 per day for working on various projects, skilled labourers get anywhere between `300 and `400 per day outside the State. On top of it, the workdays are restricted to 200 per year under the scheme. More than six lakh workers, in search of better avenues had left the district to work in brick kilns, cotton mills and other industries in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana and West Bengal.

Owing to the lockdown, such workers have started returning to the district and providing them jobs has emerged as a huge challenge for the administration. Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Chanchal Rana said till date, more than 15,000 migrant workers have arrived from other states and 10,000 of them have been lodged in temporary medical centres. While 5,000 of those quarantined at the centres have job cards, the others, despite possessing some skills, do not.

Such workers cannot be given jobs under MGNREGS. In a meeting held under the chairmanship of Collector Vineet Bhardwaj a couple of days back, the officials were directed to provide jobs to migrant workers under apiculture, sericulture and plantation drives undertaken by the Horticulture department. The activities in horticulture sector, which requires extensive manpower, will begin from July. Hence the workers can be engaged in the sector after onset of monsoon, said Rana.

Community projects in Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: With the Covid-19 health pandemic rendering thousands of people jobless, Kalahandi administration has taken up community-based projects under MNREGS to ease unemployment in rural areas. Steps have been initiated to take up works including construction and renovation of check dams, roads, tanks, cattle sheds besides plantation and development of land. As the number of migrant returnees continues to rise, the administration has also resolved to register these workers for various projects under the employment scheme, and map their skills to provide work as per their eligibility