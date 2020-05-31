Man trampled to death by tusker    

BHADRAK: A 72-year-old man was trampled to death by a tusker at Mohantypada village within Agarpada police limits on Saturday. The victim, Pagul Chandra Behera was attacked by the elephant at around 5.30 am while he was returning home after attending nature’s call. A few locals tried to rescue him but in vain. Bhadrak DFO Ranjit Mohanty said compensation of `4 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased and 10 per cent of the amount was given to Pagul’s family on the day as per Government norms. Police seized Pagul’s body and sent it for post-mortem after registering a case. Mohanty said the tusker has been roaming along Salandi river for the last few days and locals were advised to be cautious.
