Migrant returnees yet to get Govt incentive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as over one lakh migrant returnees have completed their mandatory quarantine, they are yet to receive the incentive of `2,000 announced by the State Government. Official sources said over four lakh migrants have returned to Odisha so far by trains, buses and other vehicles. Of these, over one lakh workers have completed institutional as well as home quarantine as per the guidelines issued by the Government. The Government had involved Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) with Covid-19 management process to enhance community participation by giving Collector’s powers to the Sarpanchs.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena has requested the Government for release of the quarantine fund amounting to `62 crore. In a letter to the Principal Secretary of General Administration and Public Grievance, the SRC has sought the release of the amount from the Chief Minster’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for payment of incentive to the returnees who have completed the quarantine.

Out of this, `60 crore will be the share of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department for quarantine in rural areas and `2 crore will be from the Housing and Urban Development department. So far, the Government has readied 16,644 temporary medical centres with 7,38,621 beds in 6,798 panchayats to provide Covid-19 health services in rural areas.