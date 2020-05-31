STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NGT forms joint panel to probe into illegal quarrying

According to the petition, Papadahandi Tehsildar had allegedly issued the permit for quarrying over an area of 9.68 acre.

Published: 31st May 2020 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

NGT

The National Green Tribunal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the constitution of a joint committee comprising State Government officials to probe into the allegations of grant of permit to a private party for stone quarrying in Papadahandi tehsil of Nabarangpur district without seeking necessary clearance for it
The direction came when the green panel was hearing through video conferencing a plea moved by advocate Sankar Prasad Pani on behalf of Rajendra Kachim, a resident of Papadahandi, on Friday.

According to the petition, Papadahandi Tehsildar had allegedly issued the permit for quarrying over an area of 9.68 acre. The stone quarry is located within 300 metres from Ushigam village school, water body and cultivable lands. Before grant of the permit for quarrying, no environmental clearance was obtained.

The NGT’s principal bench (New Delhi) of Justice SP Wangdi (Judicial Member), Dr Nagin Nanda (Expert Member) and Siddhanta Das (Expert Member) said, “Before proceeding further in the matter, we deem it essential to constitute a committee comprising Nabarangpur Collector, Divisional Forest Officer and Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) who shall jointly visit the project in question and submit a factual and action taken report on various aspects set out by the applicant in the application.”

The bench further directed that, “In the event it is found that the permit has been granted without obtaining environmental clearance, consent to establish and operate, the OSPCB shall be at liberty to take appropriate action against the private party in accordance with law and prohibit further activity apart from imposing necessary environmental compensation.”

“Let the inspection be conducted within two weeks from hence. The OSPCB shall be the nodal agency for providing logistic support and coordination,” the bench said in its order.The tribunal directed for listing of the case on July 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NGT illegal quarrying Odisha
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp