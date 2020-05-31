North western rains to lash Odisha till June 3

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Different parts of the State are likely to receive light to heavy rainfall for the next four days, up to June 3, under the influence of cyclonic circulations. Informing about the rainfall activity the India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued orange warning for thunderstorm with lightning and squally winds reaching up to 50 to 60 km/hr at one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khurda and Deogarh districts and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Gajapati, Kandhamal, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Ganjam, Angul, Dhenkanal and Mayurbhanj districts on Sunday.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely at many places in North Odisha, south coastal region and at a few places in south interior districts during the period. Similarly, thunderstorm with lightning and wind up to 40 km/hr is likely to occur at one or two places in coastal Odisha, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Tuesday.

“Rainfall activity will occur in north Odisha under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and neighbourhood. In south Odisha, rainfall will occur under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

This apart, the east-west trough from the cyclonic circulation over southeast Rajasthan to the cyclonic circulation over Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood across Madhya Pradesh will enhance rainfall activity in South Odisha.