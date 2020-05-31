Nurse among 4 TMC staff test corona +ve

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA /BERHAMPUR: A Nurse URSE, an ASHA and anganwadi worker besides, a sweeper deployed at a temporary medical centre (TMC) in Marsaghai of Kendrapara district tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Collector Samarth Verma said five wards of the Marsaghai gram panchayat have been notified as containment zone for the next 48 hours. Chief District Medical Officer Dr Urmila Mishra said as per the usual practice, their blood and swab samples were sent for test to Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) on Thursday and contact tracing of the four has been started.

With this, the total tally of Kendrapara has reached 76. So far, 25,418 persons have returned to the district from other states. Similarly in Berhampur, two doctors, a nurse, a technician and an attendant of City hospital have reportedly been tested positive. They have been shifted to one of the Covid-19 hospitals in the city.

However, the district administration is yet to confirm the cases. Following the reports, doctors of the hospital staged demonstration at the CDMO’s office protesting the health administration’s move to convert a block of the City hospital as a dedicated Covid health centre and swab collection unit. They said since most the swabs collected at this centre tested positive, there are chances that the disease might have been transmitted to the doctors, health staff and general patients. They demanded to shift the Covid health centre and swab collection unit to another location. The CDMO assured them to barricade the block where the Covid centre has been opened.

Under isolation, two pregnant women infected

In Kalahandi district, five returnees including two pregnant women who were under home quarantine were found positive on the day. All the patients are from Golamunda block and were allowed to go home after seven-day institutional quarantine on May 28. The patients had reached the block on May 17 from Maharashtra, Telangana and Gujarat. They have been shifted to Covid-19 hospital at Bhawanipatna. Their native villages Daspur, Naktikani, Liter, Bagmunda and Chahaka have been sealed and movement of people restricted following a directive by the local Sarpanch. Contact tracing of the patients revealed that they had come in contact with 29 persons. Currently, there are 18 active cases in Kalahandi. Swab test report of the person who died while under quarantine at a TMC on May 25, is yet to arrive.

6 cases in J’singhpur

Six new cases were reported from Jagatsinghpur district on Saturday. Of them, five are from Balikuda and one from Tirtol block. All were asymptomatic and have been shifted to KIMS Covid-19 hospital. Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said there are 40 active cases in the district now. Meanwhile, Mohapatra held a meeting with different market committees under Jagatsinghpur Municipality on the day and asked committee members to maintain social distancing and use masks. It was also decided that shops will be opened from 7 am to 5 pm and the Somnath weekly haat will be opened once in a week on Saturday from 7 am to 5 pm. Congregation of more than five people in any shop is prohibited and shops will ensure safe distance of at least 6 feet between two customers. To avoid public gathering, the existing bus stand near Deuligrameswer will be shifted to Jogdhari area. Autorickshaws and trekkers will be provided parking area near Sarala Devi kalyan mandap adjacent to new bus stand at Jogdhari.