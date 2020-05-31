By Express News Service

PURI: Dispelling all uncertainties over conduct of the Rath Yatra at Puri this year, the Sri Jagannath Temple Managing body on Saturday said the annual fete will go ahead as per tradition, but without any congregation of devotees in view of the coronavirus crisis. The managing body, which met on Saturday, to plan the course of action has also banned public gathering in the vicinity of the temple during Snana Purnima and Bahuda Yatra. No devotee would be allowed to enter Bada Danda (Grand Road) during the festivals.

The resolutions passed in the meeting will be sent to State Gover nment for approval. Speaking to mediapersons, temple body Chairman Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb said it has been decided to hold the Rath Yatra to continue the unique tradition of the 12th century shrine as per Skanda Purana, but the grand festival will be organised with a minimum number of servitors and police personnel. The entry and exit points of Puri and Grand Road will be sealed to prevent entry of any devotee into the area.

At the meeting that continued for three hours, the members decided that it would not be safe to allow devotees to participate in the fete in face of ongoing health crisis. To dissuade devotees from visiting Grand Road, the temple will remain closed from Rath Yatra to Niladri Bije, when the Trinity would return to sanctum sanctorum. Gundicha temple will also remain out of bounds for devotees till the deities are in it, the Gajapati said. The same restrictions would be adopted for Bahuda Yatra or Return Car Festival and Sunabesha.

Path cleared for Rath Yatra, but no devotees this year

“No one will be allowed to enter Bada Danda during the festival. People can watch the live proceedings of the festival on TV from the comfort of their homes”, he said, adding that State Government would take the final call on organising Rath Yatra or not. The temple managing body will honour the decision taken by the State Government, he said.Prior to beginning the chariot construction work, the State Government had sought clearance from the Union Government as the national lockdown was in force. While the Centre allowed the work, it had left the decision on organising the Car Festival to the State Government.

Senior Daitapatis (servitors) Ramchandra Dasmahaptra and Binayak Dasmahaptra welcomed the decision to conduct Rath Yatra. As the chariot construction is in full swing, all the 42 wheels were fixed to 21 axles on all three chariots on Saturday. The meeting was attended by temple Chief Administrative Officer Dr Kishan Kumar, Collector Balwant Singh and SP Umashankar Dash.

Meanwhile, East Coast Railway has decided to terminate Puri-bound trains at Bhubaneswar following the advice from Odisha Government. There will be no train to Puri till further notice. Purushottam Express and Sealdah-Puri Duronto Express starting on June 1 will originate from Bhubaneswar instead of Puri.