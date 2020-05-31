Shunned by father, woman makes makeshift hut her home in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jayashree Jena of Baring village within Binjharpur police limits has been staying in a makeshift hut made of bamboo and covered with a polythene sheet near her paternal house for the last few days.

The 27-year-old woman was denied entry into her house by her father Sisir Kumar Dhal despite being tested negative for coronavirus. Jayashree was married off to a man from her village in 2010. But the marriage lasted only for a year as Jayashree, unable to bear the physical and mental torture meted out by her husband and in-laws, walked out of it. She returned home only to be denied entry by Sisir.

Left with no option, Jayashree left for Bhubaneswar in search of work and got employed in a shrimp firm. She shifted to Dhamra in Bhadrak district after the firm was closed four years back and has been working as a construction worker since then. After imposition of the lockdown, Jayashree once again became jobless and decided to return to Baring. She walked and reached Chhanchina in Dasarathpur block on May 12 where she was put under institutional quarantine for 14 days. During this time, her swab sample was tested negative for Covid-19.

After her release from the quarantine centre on May 26, she went to her paternal house and once again Sisir did not allow her in. This time, on the pretext that she had returned from another district. Despite the villagers’ appeals, Sisir did not relent. Moved by her plight, the villagers constructed the makeshift hut near her house and this has been her abode for the last three days.