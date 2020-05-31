STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Workers take shelter in ‘dhaba’ 

Another worker Sanjiv Majhi said he and the others had struggled a lot to return to their native village from Kurla in Mumbai.

The workers in front of the dhaba I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  As many as 11 migrant workers from Adhamunda village in Kesinga block are staying in an abandoned dhaba instead of their homes after being discharged from the local temporary medical centre (TMC). The workers, wary of staying at home as their samples were not collected for Covid-19 during their stay at the TMC, feel it is safer to stay in the dhaba. One of them, Labani Sahu said he is unsure whether he is infected even as he has no symptoms of the virus. The workers are being given food and other amenities by their family members. 

Another worker Sanjiv Majhi said he and the others had struggled a lot to return to their native village from Kurla in Mumbai. “We can wait for a few more days to meet our families,” he said. The workers had registered their names online with the State Government’s portal but it did not yield the desired result. They then decided to undertake the journey on their own.

After walking 60 km to reach Kalyan on May 12, the workers hired a Bolero for their journey towards Nasik. They then travelled in a truck till Raipur in Chhattisgarh where the police arranged another vehicle which dropped them at Khariar Road in Nuapada district. The last leg of the journey was covered in a bus. The workers were kept in a TMC at Nandol village from May 21 to 28. 

