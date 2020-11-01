BJP seeks action against ex-collector

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Saturday demanded action against former district collector of Jagatsinghpur Sangram Keshari Mohapatra for openly canvassing for the ruling BJD in tirtol by-election. General secretary of State BJP Prithviaj Harichandan said Mohapatra who hails from Jagatsinghpur is misusing his position to influence the voters to support the BJD candidate even after his transfer and posting in the General administration department as officer on Special Duty (oSD). He said a delegation of the BJP had met the Chief Electoral officer on october 24 and submitted documentary evidence against Mohapatra for assisting the ruling party in the by-election.

“It is unfortunate that the CEo has not initiated any action against Mohapatra even after a week of our complaint,” Harichandan said. the BJP leader said that Mohapatra who belongs to the odisha administrative Service is camping in tirtol for nearly two weeks and assisting the BJD in all possible ways to emerge victorious in the bypoll. “Since the senior oaS officer belongs to tirtol he is using all government officers working in the district for ensuring the victory of BJD candidate.

This is a clear violation of election code of conduct and service conduct code that debarred government employees from canvassing or interfering with or using his influence in connection with an election”, he added. accusing the CEo of acting under pressure of the BJD government, Harichandan said his party will be forced to knock the door of the Election Commission and Department of Personnel and training if action is not initiated against Mohapatra. the State government on october 4 transferred Mohapatra and posted him as oSD, General administration and Public Grievance department following demand from Congress Mla Suresh Kumar Routray to CEo Sushil Kumar lohani on october 1 for his transfer for a free and fair bypoll in tirtol scheduled on November 3.