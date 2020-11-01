Burglars target temples in Korei, loot valuables

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Locked temples sans the flow of devotees and conduct of festivals and rituals due to the Covid-19 pandemic have made them easy targets for burglars. In the last 10 months, burglars have struck as many as 10 temples in Korei block alone and made away with ornaments and valuables of the deities. The latest incident of theft was reported at Raghunathjew temple under Ranapur panchayat on Thursday.

Idols of Radha, Krishna, gold and silver ornaments were stolen from the temple after miscreants broke open the iron grills and main door of the temple. The shrine’s priest got to know about the theft on Friday morning following which the management filed a complaint with Korei police.

It is the second such incident reported from the temple. In March this year, cash and gold and silver ornaments were stolen from the shrine. In August, burglars had looted idols and ornaments from a temple in Barundei. At least five other temples located in Pataranga, Mukundapur, Ragadi and Ranapur villages within Korei police limits were robbed between January and July this year.

Raghunath Barik of Ranapur said no arrests or recovery have yet been made by the police in any of the cases. Prasanta Kumar, a social worker said, “The management of temples must install CCTV cameras to prevent such crimes.”However, Jajpur Road SDPO Chinmaya Nayak said night patrolling has been intensified to check such activities in the block.