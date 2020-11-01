STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Burglars target temples in Korei, loot valuables

Locked temples sans the flow of devotees and conduct of festivals and rituals due to the Covid-19 pandemic have made them easy targets for burglars. 

Published: 01st November 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  Locked temples sans the flow of devotees and conduct of festivals and rituals due to the Covid-19 pandemic have made them easy targets for burglars. In the last 10 months, burglars have struck as many as 10 temples in Korei block alone and made away with ornaments and valuables of the deities. The latest incident of theft was reported at Raghunathjew temple under Ranapur panchayat on Thursday.

Idols of Radha, Krishna, gold and silver ornaments were stolen from the temple after miscreants broke open the iron grills and main door of the temple. The shrine’s priest got to know about the theft on Friday morning following which the management filed a complaint with Korei police. 

It is the second such incident reported from the temple. In March this year, cash and gold and silver ornaments were stolen from the shrine. In August, burglars had looted idols and ornaments from a temple in Barundei. At least five other temples located in Pataranga, Mukundapur, Ragadi and Ranapur villages within Korei police limits were robbed between January and July this year. 

Raghunath Barik of Ranapur said no arrests or recovery have yet been made by the police in any of the cases. Prasanta Kumar, a social worker said, “The management of temples must install CCTV cameras to prevent such crimes.”However, Jajpur Road SDPO Chinmaya Nayak said night patrolling has been intensified to check such activities in the block. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp