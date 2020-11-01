Covid patients’ attendants get space to rest

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Finally, the attendants of Covid 19 patients admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) ICU have a space to rest on its premises. A space in the child immunisation building was earmarked for the purpose and became functional on Saturday.A day after The New Indian Express highlighted the plight of attendants of Covid-19 patients, who in absence of a rest area or any proper place to take shelter, were forced to spend the days under the open sky, the district administration swung into action and earmarked a building near the Covid ICU unit for their use.

The rest rooms started functioning from the old child immunisation building. The administration’s prompt response was appreciated by people. Extending gratitude to the district administration, the relative of a patient said the shed will benefit the attendants and also ensure their safety. Collector Chanchal Rana said after getting to know of the issue, he directed the CDMO and the hospital superintendent to arrange a building for the attendants. Soon after the facility was functional, the Collector shared a picture and tweeted, “Separate rest rooms for relatives/attendants of Covid patients admitted in ICU-HDU of BBMCH Balangir made functional within 4 hours.”

Sources said earlier, the attendants used the nearby public toilet and spent their time waiting on the road which passes in front of the ICU. There are 20 ICU beds including 10 high dependency units in the Covid facility of the DHH, also known as Bhimabhoi Medical College and Hospital. As the beds remain occupied all the time, around 15-25 attendants could be seen waiting outside every day.

There is a separate dedicated 200-bed Covid hospital in Balangir which also has ICU facilities. But since all the ICU beds of the dedicated hospital are occupied, critical patients are also admitted to the Covid unit in the DHH.