Kadaknath boost for women VSS members

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Forest department’s Jeypore division has started distributing Kadaknath chicks among women members of Vana Surakshya Samitis (VSS) to help augment their income. The project will also encourage the women to protect the reserve forests by rearing the chicks, said Jeypore DFO MSJP Singh.

Sources said as many as 2,000 chicks, brought from Chhattisgarh, with the help of an NGO will be distributed among VSS in Jeypore, Kundra, Boipariguda, Kotpad, Borrigumma and forest ranges. In the first phase of the pilot project, chicks procured by the department from Jagdalpur were distributed among 20 women members of VSS in Kundra forest range on Friday. Kadaknath, also called Kali Masi, is an Indian breed of chicken.It is popular for its adaptability and grey-black meat, which is believed to have health benefits.