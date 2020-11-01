New COVID-19 cases further rise in Odisha, tally crosses 2.91 lakh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 1,709 persons testing positive for coronavirus in last 24 hours, Odisha witnessed a rise in test positivity rate (TPR) on Sunday, that was previously falling.

The TPR soared to 3.71 per cent from three per cent, as recorded on Saturday.

The number of districts reporting over 100 cases a day also rose from one on October 29 to four on October 31. Of the fresh cases, 985 were in quarantine and 724 local contacts taking the Covid-19 tally to 2,91,825.

While Khurda reported maximum 221 cases, with 121 new infections Mayurbhanj surpassed Cuttack that registered 115 cases, followed by Sundargarh (107), Bargarh (99) and Nuapada (86). Jagatsinghpur and Balasore, which have been facing by-elections, reported 68 and 61 cases respectively.

The rise in new cases was due to enhanced testing conducted in last couple of days.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

The state conducted 47,750 and 46,045 tests in the two days. There has been significant growth in detection of positive cases in Mayurbhanj, Bargarh and Nuapada after the testing was accelerated at the district level.

"Most of the districts are doing fewer tests than the given target. The cases will be more if tests are done as per target by the districts, especially the high virus burden ones which have been reporting more than 80 cases a day. The delay in testing also leads to the severity of the disease," said a health official associated with testing.

Eleven more patients from nine districts, including three from Sundargarh succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 1,384. The rise in new cases notwithstanding the rate of recovery is also growing.

The state posted a recovery rate of 95.11 per cent after 1,815 patients recovered on Sunday. The active cases stands at 12,877 after a total recovery of 2,77,564 patients.

Meanwhile, the state government has strengthened post Covid-19 care facilities at different heath centres and intensified surveillance on patients, who have recovered from the disease in the recent months.

People are being encouraged to immediately report if they develop any health complications.

ALSO WATCH:​