STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha police arrests CFO of news channel owned by BJP leader Baijayant Panda

Manoranjan Sarangi is also the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of OTV Network -- a private television channel owned by BJP leader Baijayant Panda's family.

Published: 01st November 2020 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Baijayant Panda

BJP leader Baijayant Panda. (Photo| Naveen Kumar,EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing of Odisha Police on Sunday arrested Manoranjan Sarangi, a director of Odisha InfraTech Private Limited, on the charge of illegally purchasing a land parcel, police said.

Sarangi is also the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of OTV Network -- a private television channel owned by BJP leader Baijayant Panda's family.

Odisha InfraTech was found involved in fraudulent purchase of the land parcel at Sarua village in Begunia tehsil in Khurda district, an official statement by the EOW said.

A fortnight ago, the state government had ordered a Crime Branch inquiry based on the allegations made by some scheduled caste persons of the village.

"During enquiry, prima facie it was revealed that one company named Odisha InfraTech Private Limited purchased land belonging to scheduled caste persons circumventing rules/laws using forgery/cheating/intimidation and other dubious methods with an intention to cause losses to SC people," the statement said.

The EOW is under the Crime Branch of the state police.

A case has been registered under section IPC sections 420 (cheating), 423 (dishonest or fraudulent execution of deed of transfer), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120B that pertains to criminal conspiracy, an official said.

Besides, charges under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been levelled, he said.

In a statement, OTV said that the arrest without any prior notice is a sign of the state government's vendetta against the network.

"The previous manifestation(s) of their rage were the 13 odd false cases filed against OTV over the past two months -- Some of these cases were granted interim relief by the court," said Litisha Mangat, the operating officer of Odisha Television Ltd.

"No surprise they felt the need to fabricate something new and everybody in Odisha is widely aware of the attacks on OTV," she said.

Meanwhile, Sarangi's family objected to the way in which the EOW sleuths picked him up from his residence early morning.

His daughter Gyatri alleged that her father, who is diabetic with high blood pressure, was denied medicine.

"I was picked up early morning without any intimation and the police meted out inhuman treatment. I was harassed without any fault," said Sarangi after being arrested.

Police took him to the Capital Hospital before being produced at a court, an official said.

The opposition BJP and Congress condemned the arrest, terming it "political vendetta" by the state's BJD government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baijayant Panda Manoranjan Sarangi Odisha InfraTech Private Limited OTV Network
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp