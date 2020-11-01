Pani Jayanti observed sans pump and gaiety

CUTTACK: Ganakabi Baishnab Pani’s 138th birth anniversary was observed at his birth place in Kothapada village under Mahanga block without traditional pump and gaiety in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. People from different walks of life came to the remote village and paid floral tribute to the poet’s statue. Generally, a week-long programme is organised from Kumar Purnima to commemorate the birth anniversary of Ganakabi, remembered mostly for his contribution to Odia dance drama (Giti Natya). But this year, the celebration confined to only paying floral tribute to his statue. Pani was born in 1882 and died in 1956.
