Single window to facilitate entrepreneurs

BHAWANIPATNA: In a bid to bring new ideas into agriculture, the district administration held a meeting with agriculture entrepreneurs and progressive farmers seeking their inputs on giving a fillip to the sector.

While feasibility of agriculture and related projects were discussed, it was decided to open a single window at the chief district agriculture office here to assist entrepreneurs. Some of the projects proposed by the budding entrepreneurs at the meeting were establishment of cold storages, methane gas production from rice and greenhouse projects for commercial vegetable crops.

People interested in setting up new agricultural enterprises under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. IT professionals who lost their jobs due to the pandemic and agri-businessmen participated in the meeting, chaired by Collector Parag Harshad Gavali.