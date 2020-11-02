287 tourists visit Similipal National Park on day 1 of reopening

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/BALASORE: As many as 287 tourists visited Similipal National Park after it reopened for tourists after a gap of more than eight months on Sunday. The park was closed in March this year due to the pandemic.

ACF, South Wildlife Division of Baripada Arun Kumar Biswal said the visitors were asked to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines. The tourists were welcomed with roses and given sanitisers.

He said of the 46 vehicles allowed into the park through Pithabata gate, one was from Jharkhand, four from West Bengal and the rest from within Odisha.

In Balasore, the Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary also reopened for tourists on the day. Range officer of the sanctuary Bijay Kumar Mohapatra said eight vehicles carrying 42 tourists were allowed into the sanctuary.