COVID-19 headache for Odisha's Khurda as festive season results in case surge

Published: 02nd November 2020 10:21 AM

The district has reported 57,939 Covid cases till date.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid-19 count has started declining in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction but a sudden spike of daily caseload in rural Khurda during the festive season has raised concern.

As it has been for most of the days in the last two months, Khurda continued to report the highest number of cases - 221 - in last 24 hours of which only 83 were from BMC areas while the rest came from the rural parts of the district.

Sources said cases continue to surface in parts of Khurda Sadar, Jatni, Begunia and other parts of the district raising the need for adequate testing and other preventive measures to put spread of the virus in check. The number of daily testing in rural areas has also remained less than 2,000 of which most are rapid antigen.

Collector Sanat Kumar Mohanty, however, said enforcement measures have been strengthened while awareness drives intensified during the festive season to check the spread of the virus.

The number of cases in rural Khurda is less compared to BMC jurisdiction and the tally appears more as cases are being added to the list from the State pool. 

“In many cases, the addresses of outside patients getting treatment in Bhubaneswar and on its outskirts are added to our list leading to confusion. Else the situation in the district is in control and improving with time,” the Collector said.

Like BMC, cases in rural parts of the district is also on a declining trend in the recent weeks, Mohanty said and added that only 83 cases, equal to Bhubaneswar, were reported in the rural areas in the last 24 hours. Similarly, only 48 cases were reported on Friday.
 

