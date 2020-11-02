COVID-19 positive patient ends life in hospital in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Tension prevailed at the district Covid hospital after a patient allegedly committed suicide on Sunday.

One Basanti Naik (60) of Biradia village under Sadar block had tested positive for coronavirus and been admitted to the Covid hospital on October 29. According to Chief district medical and public health officer Dr Sujatarani Mishra, Basanti had taken her breakfast and her health condition was stable as a doctor had checked on her at 11 am on the day. However, few hours later, she was found hanging.

Dr Mishra said the patient had no mobile phone with her and took the drastic step in a room where there were no other patients. The cause of death is yet to be established. Police investigation is underway.

In a separate incident, a doctor at the district headquarters hospital was assaulted by irate locals after a patient was declared dead in the evening. Dr Tushar Rath, who examined the patient Narendra Nayak (28), had declared the latter brought dead within minutes of his arrival at the hospital.

Police was deployed at the hospital premises to prevent any untoward incident. SDPO Harsha Mishra reached the spot to monitor the situation.