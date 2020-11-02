DGP Abhay reviews anti-Maoist operations in Odisha's Kalahandi, Kandhamal

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/PHULBANI: DGP Abhay reviewed anti-Maoist operations in south Odisha districts bordering Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh during his visit to Bhawanipatna on Sunday.

Accompanied by Special DG, CRPF Kuldip Singh, he attended a meeting with officers of State police and CRPF. Appreciating the security forces’ efforts, he said Maoist activities are on wane in Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur districts due to joint operations conducted by the State police and CRPF.

Stating that such operations will continue in future, the DGP said the strategy to check infiltration of Maoists into Odisha from Chhattisgarh was discussed in the meeting. He said the new BSF camp at Guru Setu in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri will help in curbing Left wing extremism and expediting development in the area.

The DGP also visited the CRPF camp at Khamankhol within Baliguda police limits of Kandhamal district on the day and interacted with officers and jawans. He also attended a Sainik Sammelan at the camp.

Among others, Director Intelligence Odisha, RK Sharma, IG Operations A Thakur, IG CRPF SK Mohanty, Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar, Nabarangpur SP Nitin Kulaskar and Commandant, 64 Battalion CRPF Biplab Sarkar were present.