Fake currency racket busted, two arrested in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Basudevpur police on Sunday arrested two persons on charges of printing and circulating fake currency notes. The accused were identified as Priyaranjan Nayak (38) of Kaudukol under Mahanga block in Cuttack and Bijay Kumar Das (57) of Shyamsundarpur in Kendrapara district.

IIC Pradeep Kumar Majhi said the accused were operating in Nalanga area. The case came to light following complaint of one Nirad Kumar Das of Eram village in Basudevpur who was approached by the accused to take Rs 2 lakh counterfeit notes in exchange of Rs 1 lakh real ones.

Nirad, however, tricked them into disclosing further information about details of their activities and the counterfeit manufacturing unit. Nirad then filed a complaint at the local police station and in a pre-planned move, a team led by the IIC caught the accused duo red-handed while transacting with the former.

The IIC said fake Rs 100 notes to the tune of Rs 41, 200, Rs 100 real notes worth Rs 72,200, three mobile phones, a white Maruti Suzuki Swift, two fake number plates and two original number plates of cars were seized from their possession.

The duo has been arrested under Section 489(B), 489(C), 420, 386, 120(B) of IPC. They were produced in JMFC Court in Basudevpur and sent to judicial custody after their bail was rejected.