Indian flag flies high in Odisha's Maoist heartland Swabhiman Anchal for first time

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: For the first time, the Tricolour was hoisted in the Maoist heartland of Gorasetu under Panasput panchayat of Swabhiman Anchal with the establishment of a Border Security Force (BSF) camp on Saturday.

Earlier in the past, black flags were hoisted by Maoists in the area as security personnel could not venture into the village, a Maoist stronghold. On Saturday morning, security forces accompanied by Malkangiri SP Rishikesh Khilari and the Commanding Officer of BSF 9th Battalion reached the village on foot and began the process of setting up the temporary camp. Soon after, the SP hoisted the National Flag.

BSF DIG (Intelligence) Sukumar Sarangi termed the Tricolour hoisting as a historic moment. “With setting up of the new BSF camp at Gorasetu, security forces would make further inroads into Swabhiman Anchal, thereby paving way to fast-track development works,” The new camp would facilitate construction of road into interior areas,” he said.

Sarangi said security forces have penetrated into half of Swabhiman Anchal which was once dominated by the rebels. With Gorasetu, BSF has set up six camps in the Maoist hotbed with the help of district police. Earlier, BSF had set up camps at Janbai, Badpada, Jantapai, Hantalguda and Darlabeda.