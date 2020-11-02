Odisha government departments ignore CM Naveen Patnaik's directive for timely promotion

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Non-compliance to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s directive to streamline the promotion process of government employees has fuelled strong resentment among the workforce. The service associations have begun to raise their voice over the delay in holding meetings of departmental promotion committee (DPC).

In December last year, the Chief Minister had directed all departments to follow the government’s directive to complete the promotion process of all eligible employees by the end of December every year. Ignoring his order, several departments are deliberately not holding the DPC on the plea of non-finalisation of seniority list, non-availability of CCRs and status of criminal/vigilance cases pending against officials waiting for promotion.

As per promotion rules, vacancy including existing and consequential are assessed for a calendar year. Suitable officers are picked up by the DPC in January for promotion against vacancy likely to arise during the calendar year. The DPC should sit in January so that the select list shall remain valid till December 31 of that year and the selected officers will get promotion as and when the vacancy arises.

However, the rule is not followed despite clear instructions from the Government to all the departments to complete the process by December so that the select list is valid for a calendar year. In a clear deviation of the rule, Home department started conducting DPC for employees of the Odisha Secretariat Service (OSS) cadre from June which continued till September. “Several employees retired without getting promotion and consequential financial benefits as DPCs were not held in time,” said general secretary of OSS association Bibekanada Samal.

Aggrieved over the delay in holding DPCs, the OSS association sought the intervention of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy. In a memorandum, the OSS association said, “If this practice persists, it would always lead to delay in holding DPC/ selection committee/selection board meeting denying promotion to eligible officers for no fault of theirs.”