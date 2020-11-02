Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, wife test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, his wife and four other family members have tested positive for novel coronavirus. They all are asymptomatic.

Office sources said six members of the Governor's family have been admitted to SUM Ultimate for treatment. Though they are yet to develop any symptoms, they have been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors, sources informed. Their swab samples were collected for routine tests.

After the test reports came positive on Sunday evening, the Governor has advised all who had come in contact with him to get themselves isolated and tested. The information shared in the official Twitter handle of the Governor read: "Hon'ble Governor and first lady have tested corona positive and have advised all who have come in close contact recently to get themselves tested."

Sources said Prof Lal was absolutely fine and he met a guest from Sarada Peetham at about 12.15 pm on Sunday in complete adherence to Covid-19 protocol and safety measures. His swab samples were tested at least four times before the latest test and he was negative all the times.

Earlier, more than 20 officials at the Governor's Secretariat had tested positive and recovered. Two rounds of tests of all staff have been conducted so far. The Governor was admitted to Apollo Hospital in July after he complained uneasiness. He was discharged after 24 hours of observation.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi and several other dignitaries have wished them an early recovery. "Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal ji and first lady after testing positive for #COVID19. Wish them a speedy recovery and praying for good health," the CM tweeted.

Pradhan spoke to the Governor to inquire about his health and that of the first family. He wished for his good health and early recovery.