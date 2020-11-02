STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha records 21 per cent growth in GST collection

The total collection was Rs 2,428.27 crore last month against Rs 1,993.84 crore in October 2019. The collection in September had also picked up by 18.3 pc in comparison to the period last year.

Published: 02nd November 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has continued to show positive trends in gross GST collection for the second month in a row, recording a growth of 21.79 per cent (pc) in October as compared to the corresponding month last year. 

The total collection was Rs 2,428.27 crore last month against Rs 1,993.84 crore in October 2019. The collection in September had also picked up by 18.3 pc in comparison to the period last year. While Rs 2,383.99 crore was collected in September this year, it was Rs 2,015.04 crore during the month in 2019. 
The State GST component also recorded a positive growth of 5.16 pc for the second consecutive month in October, up from 3.42 pc in September.

However, the progressive Odisha GST collection during the April to October period continued to be negative 8.48 pc owing to the setback in the first quarter effected by the nationwide lockdown. The total collection was Rs 4,309.29 crore against Rs 4,708.39 crore during the same period of the preceding year. Similarly, the progressive gross GST collection during April-October has been Rs 14,701 crore as compared to Rs 17,020 crore during the corresponding period last year.

The VAT collection from non-GST goods has also been growing with reasonable consistency since last month due to increase in consumption as well as the decision to shift to monthly returns for all petroleum dealers instead of quarterly return period prescribed previously. The collection from petroleum dealers in September and October has been Rs 464.25 crore and Rs 514.29 crore against Rs 431.04 crore and Rs 369.40 crore during the corresponding months of 2019 with a growth of 7.6 pc and 39 pc respectively. 

Overall, the non-GST revenue has witnessed a healthy growth of 36.05 pc in October as compared to the same month last year. A senior official at the Commissionerate of Commercial Tax and GST said the gross GST collection has been significant after relaxation of lockdown restrictions. “We hope the collection in November will be more as there has been significant growth in economic activities during the festive season. Sale of vehicles has also seen an encouraging trend,” he reasoned.

The turnaround was due to improvement in economic activity as well as the regular persuasion and follow up by field staff duly supported by data analytics for targeted intervention and effective implementation, he added. 

The settlement of IGST for Odisha during October was Rs 480.83 crore as against the receipt of Rs 307.69 crore  in the corresponding months last year, recording a growth of 56.27 pc. Similarly, the collection under cess has witnessed a growth of 57.55 pc last month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha GST collection GST
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp