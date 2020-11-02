Odisha records 21 per cent growth in GST collection

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has continued to show positive trends in gross GST collection for the second month in a row, recording a growth of 21.79 per cent (pc) in October as compared to the corresponding month last year.

The total collection was Rs 2,428.27 crore last month against Rs 1,993.84 crore in October 2019. The collection in September had also picked up by 18.3 pc in comparison to the period last year. While Rs 2,383.99 crore was collected in September this year, it was Rs 2,015.04 crore during the month in 2019.

The State GST component also recorded a positive growth of 5.16 pc for the second consecutive month in October, up from 3.42 pc in September.

However, the progressive Odisha GST collection during the April to October period continued to be negative 8.48 pc owing to the setback in the first quarter effected by the nationwide lockdown. The total collection was Rs 4,309.29 crore against Rs 4,708.39 crore during the same period of the preceding year. Similarly, the progressive gross GST collection during April-October has been Rs 14,701 crore as compared to Rs 17,020 crore during the corresponding period last year.

The VAT collection from non-GST goods has also been growing with reasonable consistency since last month due to increase in consumption as well as the decision to shift to monthly returns for all petroleum dealers instead of quarterly return period prescribed previously. The collection from petroleum dealers in September and October has been Rs 464.25 crore and Rs 514.29 crore against Rs 431.04 crore and Rs 369.40 crore during the corresponding months of 2019 with a growth of 7.6 pc and 39 pc respectively.

Overall, the non-GST revenue has witnessed a healthy growth of 36.05 pc in October as compared to the same month last year. A senior official at the Commissionerate of Commercial Tax and GST said the gross GST collection has been significant after relaxation of lockdown restrictions. “We hope the collection in November will be more as there has been significant growth in economic activities during the festive season. Sale of vehicles has also seen an encouraging trend,” he reasoned.

The turnaround was due to improvement in economic activity as well as the regular persuasion and follow up by field staff duly supported by data analytics for targeted intervention and effective implementation, he added.

The settlement of IGST for Odisha during October was Rs 480.83 crore as against the receipt of Rs 307.69 crore in the corresponding months last year, recording a growth of 56.27 pc. Similarly, the collection under cess has witnessed a growth of 57.55 pc last month.