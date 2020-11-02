STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

OSMCL saline bottles have no expiry date

In August 2011, a 60 year-old malaria patient of Ganjam, who was undergoing treatment at the medicine ward, had died hours after she was allegedly administered expired saline.

Published: 02nd November 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

The saline bottle containing sodium chloride and dextrose injection was found to have no dates fuelling fear among other patients and their attendants. 

The saline bottle containing sodium chloride and dextrose injection was found to have no dates fuelling fear among other patients and their attendants. 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Saline bottles provided to patients in SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH), have no manufacturing and expiry dates nor batch numbers, posing serious threat to their lives.The matter came to light on October 29 after authorities of Casualty department provided a DNS saline bottle to some volunteers for treatment of a destitute patient.

Before using the intravenous fluid, the volunteers checked its manufacturing and expiry dates and raised an alarm. The saline bottle containing sodium chloride and dextrose injection was found to have no dates fuelling fear among other patients and their attendants. 

Following the incident, the attendants started checking the saline bottles provided for administration to  their patients. They found the manufacturing and expiry dates missing on some of the bottles. The Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) has been supplying medicines, saline and other medical equipment to the SCB MCH. 

“The incident exposes the recklessness of the OSMCL and shows how carelessly the authorities are dealing with the lives of the patients,” said a city-based health expert. In August 2011, a 60 year-old malaria patient of Ganjam, who was undergoing treatment at the medicine ward, had died hours after she was allegedly administered expired saline.

Store Medical Officer of SCB MCH Dr Sarat Singh said he had contacted the authorities of OSMCL on the issue after the incident came to his notice. “The OSMCL authorities have clarified that it was either a mistake by chance in stamping the manufacturing and expiry dates on the bottles or it was erased. The corporation officials have also intimated the manufacturing company on the issue,” Singh said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OSMCL saline bottles
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp