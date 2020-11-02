Saltwater crocodile spotted along Odisha's Balasore coast

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A saltwater crocodile has been spotted for the first time in mangrove forest near Jamuka fishing base at Talapada village in Balasore district, much to the delight of villagers who have come forward to guard the reptile and monitor its movement.

The young crocodile was found basking in the sunlight near the confluence of Kantiachira river in Bay of Bengal. The sight of the reptile, that is believed to have migrated from Bhitarkanika, nearly 150 km away, led to curiosity among locals.

“We are delighted to see the crocodile for the first time in our village. Since there is no crocodile habitat in the district, we suspect the reptile might have travelled from Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district. Villagers are guarding it to ensure that none causes any harm to it,” said Rabi Narayan Das, a local.

As the news spread, the district forest officials on Sunday sent a team to monitor its movement and ascertain whether it was the only crocodile migrated or more are there in the mangrove forest.

“The team has spotted one crocodile so far. Three forest guards have been deployed for patrolling. The GPS location of the reptile has been recorded. Though locals claimed they had once spotted it last year too, it was recorded for the first time officially,” Chandipur forest ranger Sukumar Das said.

Balasore DFO Biswaraj Panda said it is difficult to say from where the crocodile has migrated. But the pattern of vegetation in the mangrove forest where it was spotted appears to be similar to that of Bhitarkanika. The reptile’s movement will be monitored further and a behavioural study conducted, he added.