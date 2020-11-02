Tirtol, Balasore polls: Campaign ends for by-elections

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The high profile campaign for the November 3 bypolls to Tirtol and Balasore Sadar Assembly constituencies came to end on Sunday evening. While the BJP has left no stone unturned to retain the Balasore seat, the ruling BJD has put in all its might to grab both the seats. The Congress with its enthusiastic campaign is also eyeing to improve its performance in both the constituencies.

Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik addressed two virtual rallies to seek the voters’ support for the party candidates while Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held around 10 public meetings and two virtual rallies in the two constituencies. Several other BJP bigwigs, including Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, national vice-president Baijayant Panda, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and State unit president Samir Mohanty also campaigned for the party candidates.

Unlike in earlier elections, Congress has also stepped up its efforts for a good show in the bypolls by fielding two new faces. Besides, its campaign had picked up in both the constituencies with Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar, secretary of AICC G Rudra Raju, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, party MLAs and several senior leaders seeking support for the party candidates.

Contest for the Balasore seat has turned out to be a tough one even as the BJP has played the emotional card to sway the mood of the voters in favour of late sitting MLA Madan Mohan Dutta’s son Manas Ranjan Dutta. More than 100 BJD leaders including ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior leaders had camped in different places of the constituency to win back the seat.