Aahar centres reopen in Sambalpur after seven months

Prior to the lockdown, on an average 4,500 meals were supplied to the five Aahar centres in the city.

Published: 03rd November 2020

Women SHG members working at an Aahar centre on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: After being shut for over seven months since the Covid-19 pandemic struck,  two Aahar centres in the town were reopened by the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Monday. 

SMC enforcement officer Subhankar Mohanty said while the Aahar centre near Jail Chowk and Laxmi Talkies Chowk were reopened on the day, the one near Farm Road will be made functional by the end of this week after completion of maintenance work. 

The centre at the district headquarters hospital cannot be opened anytime soon as the Covid hospital is operating on its premises. However, the one at VIMSAR, Burla has been functional all through the past seven months. 

Mohanty said 100 meals were supplied by the two Aahar centres and the number will be  increased further. “All Covid norms are being followed at the centres. Two women self-help groups will manage the centres,” he said. 

The Aahar centre at VIMSAR, Burla was not closed considering the needs of patients and their attendants. During lockdown, around 1,250 meals were supplied for lunch and 400 for dinner. At present, SMC is supplying 750 meals for lunch and 200 for dinner to the centre. 

