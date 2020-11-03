STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyber crime gets new complex, tech boost in Odisha

Director General of Police Abhay on Monday inaugurated a new cyber crime complex equipped with advanced technologies at Keshari Nagar here. 

DGP Abhay with senior officials at the cyber crime training centre in Bhubaneswar on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Irfana)

BHUBANESWAR: Director General of Police Abhay on Monday inaugurated a new cyber crime complex equipped with advanced technologies at Keshari Nagar here. The facility will help improve cyber crime investigation capabilities of the State Police. The three-storey building houses cyber crime police station of CID-CB, cyber crime prevention against women and children unit and a lab-cum-training centre. The lab has been set up with advanced softwares like C5 CDR analyser, hard disk imaging tool - Logicube, Forensic Toolkit, mobile forensic analyser and DVR analyser.

Besides, the new facility has a cell ID extractor, image enhancer tool, social media analysis tool, investigation kit and high-end workstation for installation of software.“Law enforcement agencies and prosecution face a daunting task to probe cyber crimes due to time constraint and volatile nature of evidence. To enhance the investigation, prosecution and conviction rate of cyber crimes, both police and judicial officials will undertake training here,” said a senior police officer.

The entire State will come under the Bhubaneswar cyber crime police station’s jurisdiction. In the coming days, a social media analysis cell will also start functioning from the complex.Officials of National Digital Crime Resource and Training Centre (NDCRTC) on Monday started providing training on cyber crime investigation to the police officers of different districts and establishments for five days along with hands-on practice. In the next phase, the training will be followed up by a 10-day advance course on cyber crime investigation.Crime Branch ADG SK Priyadarshi and other senior officers were present.

