Daily COVID-19 death count drops below 10 in Odisha

The State now has 12,730 active cases as 2,79,091 patients infected with the virus have recovered, health officials said. 

Published: 03rd November 2020 09:05 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The number of fatalities reported in the State on a day came down to less than 10 on Monday after a gap of over 40 days. The State reported nine fatalities in last 24 hours pushing the Covid-19 death toll to 1,340. 

Sundargarh recorded three new deaths while one each succumbed to the infection in Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Kalahandi, Sambalpur and Sonepur. The State recorded its lowest Covid deaths on a day on Monday after September 21. 

Though 20 deaths have been reported in the last 48 hours this month, the fatality count has declined in the last few days. The average number of fatalities reported in the last four days remained around 11 against 14 in the previous week. 

Of 43,332 tests done on the day, 1,389 tested positive pushing the Covid tally of the State to 2,93,214. The test positivity rate remained at 3.2 per cent. 

Of the new cases, 798 were related to quarantine while 591 linked to local transmission. Khurda district registered the highest number of 142 cases followed by Cuttack (101) and Sundargarh (100). 

The State now has 12,730 active cases as 2,79,091 patients infected with the virus have recovered, health officials said. 



