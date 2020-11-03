Ganjam Collector warns against second wave of coronavirus

By Express News Service

GANJAM: Battling the second wave of coronavirus infections in Ganjam district will be a tough task, said Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, sounding a caution that all safety measures must be followed to keep it at bay.

In a meeting with officials over video-conferencing here on Monday, Kulange said several countries across the globe are already battling the second wave of the virus which is deadlier. Stressing the need for expediting development works, he said if the district is faced with the second wave of infections, the entire Government machinery will be engaged to contain it. The officials were told that it is their primary duty to contain the spread of infection and adherence to norms is the most effective means to do so.

Kulange said the district administration had implemented its ‘panchasutri’ programme to stem the spread of infection and it served its purpose. Besides increase in number of tests, identification of super-spreaders, contact tracing and steps like thermal screenings at market areas need to be followed stringently. The officials were asked to spend half of their office time on the field and stress on implementation of ‘Mo gaon re tehsil’ programme in all villages for at least three months.

Stating that drop in temperature and humidity has given rise to flu-related ailments, he said in such scenario, violation of norms can prove disastrous.

Ganjam district, which registered its first infection in May this year, was a Covid hotspot for several months till cases started to come down last month. However, violation of norms by people has emerged as a cause of concern for the authorities.

Sources said on an average fine worth `1 lakh is collected from violators everyday across the district. The district’s Covid tally till date stands at 21,169 of which 20,820 have recovered. As many as 230 people have succumbed to the virus in the district till date.