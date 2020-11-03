Jumbo dies with calf by side in Odisha

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A 25-year-old female elephant died of internal injuries in Katranga section of Satkosia Wildlife Division on Monday. The elephant’s hind legs had become immobilised and she was unable to stand.

Satkosia DFO Rama Samy said a forest patrolling team had found the elephant lying with a calf by her side early on Sunday morning. “We immediately called in doctors who administered saline, vitamins, antibiotics and other medicines to the elephant. But she did not respond. At around noon on Monday, the elephant succumbed. The calf returned to the forest,” the DFO said.Samy said there was no trace of external injuries on the elephant’s legs.

Postmortem was conducted later in the day. The DFO said the autopsy report can reveal the cause of injury. Forest officials are trying to trace the calf to rehabilitate it.