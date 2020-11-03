Koraput Collector visits disputed sites amid Andhra Pradesh land row

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Days after Andhra Pradesh officials distributed land records in bordering CK Bhadra village under Langalbeda panchayat in Narayanpatana block, a team led by Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra visited the disputed sites on Sunday and took stock of the situation.

Revenue and forest officials of Parvathipuram in Andhra Pradesh had reportedly distributed land records to seven villagers of CK Bhadra village and put demarcation stones on land belonging to Odisha. The villagers even showed the land records to local representatives and field officials of Narayanpatana sparking hue and cry in the region.

Mishra along with senior revenue and forest officials of Koraput held discussion with villagers of CK Bhadra about the land records provided by AP officials.

The villagers reportedly informed the team that since they have no access to officials of Naryanpatana, they have little knowledge about the land rights. However, some demarcation stones put by AP officials were found cleared before the Collector’s visit.

The Collector asked revenue officials to take steps for demarcation of disputed lands in consultation with their counterparts of Parvathipuram under Vizianagaram district at the earliest.

Koraput Sub-Collector LM Kohar informed that a formal letter in this regard will be sent to Vizianagaram Collector. “On getting consent of AP officials, we will jointly demarcate the bordering areas,” he added.