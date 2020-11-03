Neglect cry in girl’s death, MCH Superintendent manhandled in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension ran high in Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (MCH) on Monday after a girl suffering from thalassemia died due to alleged negligence of doctors. The patient was identified as 17-year-old Supriya Patra, daughter of Sunaram Patra of Sapanchua village under Shamakhunta block in Mayurbhanj district.

Following Supriya’s death, Sunaram along with his family members and relatives placed her body at the main entrance of the MCH demanding immediate suspension of doctors treating the girl. The mob also manhandled MCH Superintendent BN Mohapatra when he tried to pacify them in presence of police.

Sunaram said he admitted his daughter to the MCH on October 30. “My daughter was getting weak due to blood shortage and I requested the doctors on the second day to issue requisition certificate for a unit of blood as I had arranged a donor. However, the doctors advised me to wait as some formalities like Covid-19 and haemoglobin tests needed to be done,” he said.

Blood sample of Supriya was collected on Sunday and the test reports arrived in the night at around 8 pm. However, the girl’s condition started to deteriorate and Sunaram requested doctors to administer blood to his daughter. But the doctors refused to take risk in the night and advised him to wait till Monday, Sunaram alleged. Supriya died at around 8 am on Monday.

After the girl’s death, her enraged family members and relatives rushed to the MCH and accosted the superintendent. The situation was brought under control after Mohapatra assured that an inquiry will be initiated within 15 days and stern action taken against doctors if found guilty.

The district administration also assured to provide `10,000 as ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased from the Red Cross fund.

Baripada SDPO KK Hariprasad said the girl’s body was sent for postmortem after the situation became normal. No complaint has been lodged either by the MCH authorities or the girl’s parents till reports last came in.