Odisha to seek help of celebrity designers

The traditional weavers of these areas possess excellent traditional expertise in these tie and dye designs, said Textile, Handloom and Handicraft Director Jyoti Prakash Dash.

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IN a bid to promote Odisha Ikat - the traditional tie and dye design - in the international market, the State government on Monday decided to rope in internationally reputed designers to upgrade the skill of the local weavers.

Textile scholars and design developers like Rta Kapur Chisti, Abraham Thakore, Rakesh Pratap Singh, Anjali Kalia and Bibhu Mohapatra will be invited for promotion of the unique handloom designs of the State. This was decided at a high level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here.

Tripthay emphasised on mobilising private sector investment in the handloom sector. He directed the department to identify good performers from among the officers and technical experts in the department and entrust them with responsibility of working out aspirational business models and selling those with prospective private partners.

With a handloom market size of around Rs 700 crore, Pasapalli, Sonepuri, Bomkai and Kotpad designs of Odisha are fast moving varieties. These sarees have greater potential of being developed to global designs. It was decided to focus on these varieties in the first phase. The varieties are mostly prepared in Bargarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi and Koraput regions respectively. 

Stating that the Sambalpuri tie and dye design (Bandha) has earned GI tagging, Dash said as of now 166 new designs have been developed. The process for the second phase of design and reference collection has already been started. 

Secretary Textile, Handloom & Handicraft Shubha Sharma said the department will develop Balijuri Haat of Bargarh district to one of the largest open ground cloth markets in Asia with modern amenities and all types of market linkages. 

