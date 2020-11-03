STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Organisers to toe Dussehra line for Kali puja in Cuttack

Published: 03rd November 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

An artisan busy preparing an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of puja festival at Old Station Bazar Puja pandal in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Kali Puja in the Millennium city will be observed in accordance with standing Covid-19 guidelines. Briefing mediapersons on Monday, DCP Prateek Singh said Kali Puja will be held on November 14 in the manner in which Durga Puja was recently conducted in the city. 

As per the High Court’s directive, maximum height of the idol of Goddess Kali will be four feet. There will be a maximum limit of seven persons for conduct of both puja and immersion rituals as used to be during the Durga Puja, he said adding that immersion of the idols of Goddess Kali will be conducted in the same manner in which idols of Goddess Durga were immersed recently.

To maintain law and order during Kali Puja, 15 platoons of force and 50 senior police officers will be mobilised in the city, he told.Like the previous year, permission will be given to open cracker shops in the city for which the Commissionerate Police will identify the locations. However, the cracker shop owners will have to strictly adhere to social-distancing guidelines and mandatory use of masks, informed Singh.

