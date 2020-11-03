Retrenched ANMs demand re-engagement in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Protesting their disengagement from service, over 100 auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), who were posted at different Covid care facilities in the district, staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate and the Covid hospital here on Monday.

The ANMs first staged demonstration in front of the collectorate and placed their demand for re-engagement before Collector Subham Saxena. Later, they staged a dharna outside the main gate of the Covid hospital here.

After the opening of the Covid hospital in April, 64 female multipurpose health workers (MPHW) were engaged at the facility. Subsequently, with the setting up of Covid Care Homes in sub-divisions across the district, 147 ANMs were engaged to look after patients in the month of July. However, on October 30, the Health department relieved 64 female MPHWs and 100 ANMs besides few other staff of their duties triggering discontentment among them.

After the staff launched a stir on the premises of the office of CDMO on October 31, the hospital authorities agreed to re-engage 64 MPHWs. However, as no decision was taken regarding the re-engagement of 100 ANMs, they resumed their agitation on Monday.

An ANM, Rajashree Das said, “We were deployed at the CCH during the peak period of Covid outbreak. We risked our lives serving patients but now they are disengaging us from duty abruptly. They have also not given us any concrete reason for this. We will continue our protest till our demands are met.”

Meanwhile, CDMO, Sashi Bhusan Patel said it is not possible to re-engage the ANMs in the present situation. “They were engaged on temporary basis,” he said.