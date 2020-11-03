STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Retrenched ANMs demand re-engagement in Sambalpur

Meanwhile, CDMO, Sashi Bhusan Patel said it is not possible to re-engage the ANMs in the present situation.

Published: 03rd November 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

ANMs staging dharna outside Covid hospital in Sambalpur town.

ANMs staging dharna outside Covid hospital in Sambalpur town. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Protesting their disengagement from service, over 100 auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), who were posted at different Covid care facilities in the district, staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate and the Covid hospital here on Monday.

The ANMs first staged demonstration in front of the collectorate and placed their demand for re-engagement before Collector Subham Saxena. Later, they staged a dharna outside the main gate of the Covid hospital here. 

After the opening of the Covid hospital in April, 64 female multipurpose health workers (MPHW) were engaged at the facility. Subsequently, with the setting up of Covid Care Homes in sub-divisions across the district, 147 ANMs were engaged to look after patients in the month of July. However, on October 30, the Health department relieved 64 female MPHWs and 100 ANMs besides few other staff of their duties triggering discontentment among them.  

After the staff launched a stir on the premises of the office of CDMO on October 31, the hospital authorities agreed to re-engage 64 MPHWs. However, as no decision was taken regarding the re-engagement of 100 ANMs, they resumed their agitation on Monday.

An ANM, Rajashree Das said, “We were deployed at the CCH during the peak period of Covid outbreak. We risked our lives serving patients but now they are disengaging us from duty abruptly. They have also not given us any concrete reason for this. We will continue our protest till our demands are met.”

Meanwhile, CDMO, Sashi Bhusan Patel said it is not possible to re-engage the ANMs in the present situation. “They were engaged on temporary basis,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
auxiliary nurse midwives ANMs Covid care centres Sambalpur
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp