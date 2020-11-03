STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Villagers turn watchmen to ward off robbers in Odisha

Harassed by police inaction and rising crime graph, villagers convened a gram sabha and unanimously decided to guard the villages. 

For the last one week, a group of 10 persons each is guarding the two villages in shifts by holding sticks and torch lights.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: VILLAGERS of Bailo and Haripur under Athagarh police limits have resorted to community patrolling in wake of the rising incidents of crime.In the last few days, burglary, dacoity and theft cases have become a regular affair in the villages in the absence of police patrolling. Villagers alleged that although they had lodged police complaints, no action was taken. When they met the police recently to inquire about the investigation, the officials concerned advised them to guard the villages in view of lack of adequate staff, said Karunakar Das of Haripur whose two tractor wheels were stolen by miscreants a few days back. 

Harassed by police inaction and rising crime graph, villagers convened a gram sabha and unanimously decided to guard the villages. For the last one week, a group of 10 persons each is guarding the two villages in shifts by holding sticks and torch lights. Residents guarding the villages have also been provided identity guards to help people recognise them in the night. 

Cuttack SP (rural) Jugal Kishore Kumar Banoth, however, refuted the villagers’ allegation of police inaction. He said the villagers have been guarding the villages for their own security. “They are unnecessarily blaming the police”, he said.

