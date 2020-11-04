By-election boycott over govt apathy

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Protesting government apathy, people of flood-hit Nandachaka village in Parikhi panchayat boycotted the bypoll to Balasore Sadar Assembly constituency on Tuesday. The residents of the village, which has over 126 voters, were assured by block level officials to build a wooden bridge over Budhabalanga river but it was never done. The villagers had built a bamboo bridge by themselves to cross a canal near the area.

President of Parikhi Vikas Mancha Charubhadra Jana said the BDO and Revenue Inspector (RI) came to the village and urged the voters to exercise their franchise. “However, not a single voter agreed,” he said.

Jana said Nandachaka is prone to flood, does not have all-weather road and even drinking water supply.

The tube-wells in the village are not enough to meet the needs of the residents, who alleged they have been deprived of government schemes. Irked by the absence of basic facilities, the villagers boycotted the polls and despite being persuaded by officials to exercise their franchise at booth no 194, they did not budge.

The villagers said not a single official or politician has visited them.

Woman detained for ‘bribing’ voters

Balasore: Locals at Adivasi Sahi in Puruna Balasore detained a woman for allegedly distributing money to voters during polling on Tuesday. She was identified as Bharati Hansdah, a resident of Ward no-9 in Baripada town of the neighbouring Mayurbhanj district. Residents of Adivasi Sahi alleged that Hansdah was distributing money to members of tribal community to cast their votes in favour of the BJD candidate. When locals confronted her, the woman claimed that she had come to her sister’s house in the area five days back. However, it was found that she had no relative residing in the locality. Locals then detained Hansdah and handed her over to the police.