Collectorate to be accessible for disabled
The collectorate is a three-storey building and the differently-abled persons face major inconvenience to reach the offices and various sections located on different floors.
Published: 04th November 2020 04:36 AM | Last Updated: 04th November 2020 04:36 AM | A+A A-
SAMBALPUR: The district collectorate will soon have a lift and ramp to make it accessible for the differently-abled persons. Work on installation of the lift is underway and will be completed by December this year.
Executive Engineer of PWD, Division-I, Sambalpur Bijay Mohanty said the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department has provided `30 lakh for the lift. The tender process for construction of ramp at a cost of `13 lakh has also been completed. It will be ready within three months.
