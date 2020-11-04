Collectorate to be accessible for disabled

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The district collectorate will soon have a lift and ramp to make it accessible for the differently-abled persons. Work on installation of the lift is underway and will be completed by December this year.

Executive Engineer of PWD, Division-I, Sambalpur Bijay Mohanty said the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department has provided `30 lakh for the lift. The tender process for construction of ramp at a cost of `13 lakh has also been completed. It will be ready within three months.

The collectorate is a three-storey building and the differently-abled persons face major inconvenience to reach the offices and various sections located on different floors.