Congress worker among 4 held for assaulting MCH superintendent

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Town police on Tuesday arrested four persons including a Congress worker for vandalising property of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital and assaulting Superintendent BN Mohapatra over the death of a thalassemia patient allegedly due to medical negligence on Monday.

They are identified as Laxmi Patra (40), Laxmi Bindhani (60), Suni Patra (53) of Sapanchua village in Shamakhunta block and Congress worker Nirmal Pradhan (48) of Sabarsahi.

Sources said a few workers of Baripada Town Congress unit were part of the mob which ran amok on the MCH premises protesting the girl’s death. Besides damaging furniture of the MCH, the irate mob had manhandled Mohapatra alleging negligence by doctors in treating the girl.

On Monday night, Mohapatra had lodged a complaint with Baripada Town police in this regard. The four arrested persons were produced in court.

Earlier on the day, Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra had asked Mayurbhanj SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas to take strong action against those involved in the attack on the MCH Superintendent. He also urged the SP to ensure 24x7 security to all MCH employees to enable them to perform their duties smoothly.