Cuttack power supply gets a boost

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The much-awaited 132/33 KV grid substation at Brajabiharipur in Cuttack and associated 4 km transmission line of existing 132 KV Bidanasi-Chandaka line were inaugurated on Saturday. Energy Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal inaugurated the projects in the presence of OPTCL MD Sanjeev Singh and project director RL Panda. The projects have been implemented under the State Capital Region Improvement of Power System scheme.

The newly constructed substation will serve as a better alternative to the existing Bidanasi 132/33 KV grid substation in terms of providing uninterrupted and quality power supply to Cuttack and nearby areas including CDA Sector-12 and 13. National Law University, second campus of Ravenshaw University and National Urdu University will also be benefitted through the project, officials said.

The substation consists of five 132 KV Bays, eight 33 KV Bays and two 40 MVA-132/33 KV power transformers. Sources said the OPTCL had issued the letter of award for the project to Bhubaneswar-based AK Das Associates Ltd in June 2015.

The project, however, couldn’t be executed as the National Green Tribunal declined to give permit for construction activities on the land taken up by OPTCL for the purpose. Later, the OPTCL identified another suitable land at Brajabiharipur following which the construction work of the project started.