Fresh Covid spike fuels fear of second wave in Ganjam

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the new Covid-19 cases declined further bringing down the daily test positivity rate (TPR) to below three per cent in the State, Ganjam witnessed a six-fold rise in new infections during the 24-hour period, fuelling fears of a second wave in the district.

While the fresh cases dropped by over 10 per cent across districts, in Ganjam it rose to 61 from 11 cases recorded the previous day. This was the highest single day spike in the district in last 40 days. The last time, maximum 62 people had tested positive on September 26.

The State reported 1,201 fresh cases and 12 deaths in last 24 hours taking the tally to 2,94,415 and death toll to 1,405. With 132 cases, Khurda was the only district to record over 100 cases. Four districts, Gajapati, Deogarh, Boudh and Kandhamal, registered new cases in single digits with Gajapati recording the lowest two cases.

Cuttack district recorded 69 cases, lowest in last three months. On August 1, 54 positive cases were detected in the district that witnessed the scourge of Covid-19 throughout August, September and October. Balasore and Jagatsinghpur, where by-elections were held on Tuesday, registered 48 and 73 cases respectively.

Ganjam district, which bore the brunt of Covid-19 pandemic between mid-June and mid-September following the return of migrant labourers, registered a total 1,264 cases with an average of 32 cases a day between September 26 and October 2. Only 12 deaths were reported during the period.

As a precautionary measure, the Ganjam administration has decided not to allow reopening of places of worship this month and urged traders not to set up temporary firecracker stalls. People have been advised to avoid large congregation and observe green Diwali as cracker pollution may aggravate respiratory complications in Covid-19 patients.

However, attributing the decline in new cases to reduced tests in hotspot districts, health experts suggested the Government to step up measures before it is late. The State conducted 42,080 tests in last 24 hours. The daily TPR stands at 2.85 pc against the cumulative positivity rate of 6.28 pc.

Meanwhile, 12 more patients, including three from Khurda, two from Dhenkanal and one each from Nuapada, Sundargarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kalahandi succumbed to the disease. With highest 234 deaths Khurda surpassed the death toll of Ganjam (230). The State now has 12,457 active cases.

