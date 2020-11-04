STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC commutes death penalty to life sentence in rape, murder case

The Special Pocso court, Jagatsinghpur, had convicted Manna in the case and awarded him death sentence on September 10, 2019.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has reduced the death sentence of a 36-year-old man to life imprisonment while upholding his conviction for murder of a 9-year-old girl, but acquitting him of charges of raping her. 

A resident of Godaharishpur village under Ersama police limits in Jagatsinghpur district, the girl went missing on March 20, 2018. The next day, her body was found in a cashew nut orchard nearby. The same day, police arrested a  villager Kalia Manna on the charges of allegedly raping and murdering the girl. The Special Pocso court, Jagatsinghpur, had convicted Manna in the case and awarded him death sentence on September 10, 2019. The death sentence was then referred to the High Court for confirmation.

Hearing the case on Monday, the division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice AK Mishra observed that  suspicion however grave cannot take the place of proof. Evidences submitted by the doctors and chemical  examination report reveal that death of the girl is homicidal in nature but there is no proof that victim was subjected to sexual assault. 

“What is proved is that the five injuries found on the neck of the victim were caused by hard and blunt pressure and that the death of  victim is due to strangulation”, the bench ruled. It said the prisoner is held guilty of the charge under section 302 of IPC and his conviction by the Special Court on this count is upheld. However, the accused is not held guilty for charges under section 376 (2)(I)  and 376-A of IPC and section 6 of POCSO Act and the conviction to that extent is hereby annulled and he is  acquitted there from, the judgment read.

